More science, new device part of DOT's winter plan

The plan, which budgets approximately $800,000 less than the $18.4 million the DOT spent last winter, received approval Thursday from the state Transportation Commission.

Jason Humphrey, a DOT official in charge of assembling the plan, said $1 million is equal to about two storms.

"A million plus or minus here or there is really not that far off," he told the commission.

The smaller budget doesn't signal a reduced level of service.

"If we have more winter, we'll be out there and spend more money, and reduce in other areas," Humphrey said.

DOT has winter-maintenance computer systems in about 100 of its trucks. That's about one quarter of its winter fleet.

"We're using science to get our best-fit option for de-icing these days," Humphrey said.

Maintenance supervisors are in constant contact with truck operators. A variety of traditional and digital methods are used to communicate road conditions to motorists.

They include the 511 notification system, telephone texts, Facebook, Twitter and roadside messages, with 30 permanent and 40 portable digital sign boards.

The road crews contribute information about conditions they encounter. They hit the highways at approximately 5 a.m. The first notices are posted weekdays by 7 a.m., with an update after first round of maintenance activities, so travelers can know by 8 a.m. what to expect as they head out.

There also will be mid-day reports again, with a final update between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends there will be reports before 9 a.m. and between 4 and 7 p.m.

A trailer-mounted plow called a tow-plow is being tested in the Sioux Falls area this winter. Its path can reach 30 feet with the plow wings extended. It can carry enough de-icer to cover 50 miles.

"We want everybody to know about this thing," Humphrey said. "We don't want them to run into it."

And the driver is raring to go, Humphrey said.

"He's probably the only guy hoping for a heavy snow," Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist said.

Commission member Ralph Marquardt, of Yankton, said he's impressed by the tow-plow.

"If it pans out, it's excitement at a very high level," Marquardt said.