Top election official reassures SD voters

"We've been trying to just reassure voters," Krebs said in an interview.

Her comments came in response to what have become daily charges by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump the national election is rigged.

That's not the case in South Dakota, according to Krebs, who is a Republican.

"There's no way on the front end," she said.

Her reasons:

The use of paper ballots is one barrier. The completed ballots are placed in boxes that are locked and sealed. That is another barrier.

The use of stand-alone tabulating machines that read the ballots and tally the votes, and which aren't connected to the Internet, is yet another barrier.

County auditors report the results to the secretary of state's central elections reporting system.

To reach that internet site, a county auditor has to go through two pass codes in what's known as a double air-gap security system. That's a barrier, too.

If that central site's operation was interrupted, results could be reported by fax or telephone call.

As further assurance, each county convenes a canvassing board within six days after the election to review the results.

A state canvassing board meets within 10 days after the election once it has received canvass results for every county.

"That's really the whole gist of the story," she said.