Labor-backed ballot measure group takes in more than $620K

The report filed Friday shows ballot question committee South Dakotans for Fairness spent nearly all it raised, including nearly $400,000 on advertising. The disclosure period covers May 24 through Oct. 24.

Supporter Jason George is special projects director at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. He says backers face a challenge because of South Dakota's history of bashing unions.

The group's sole reported financier was Illinois-based Americans for Fairness, which didn't immediately return a telephone message requesting comment from The Associated Press.

Two groups opposing Initiated Measure 23 haven't yet filed their campaign finance disclosure reports.