Car-tractor crash in Butte County kills 67-year-old woman
NEWELL (AP) — A two-vehicle crash in Butte County involving a car and a piece of farm equipment killed a 67-year-old woman.
The Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a car that rear-ended a tractor pulling a farm implement on U.S. Highway 212 west of Newell. Authorities say the tractor had its flashing lights activated.
The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The woman later died from her injuries. The man driving the tractor suffered minor injuries.