Sturgis Rally attendance down from landmark 2015 event
STURGIS (AP) — Attendance at this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in western South Dakota was down nearly 40 percent from the record crowd that gathered during last year's 75th annual event.
This year's official tally from rally organizers is 448,000 people, down from 739,000 during the landmark event in 2015. However, it's on par with the 2014 attendance of 442,000.
Attendance is calculated through data including traffic counts, garbage figures and sales tax collections.