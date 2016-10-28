South Dakota residents have choice of 2 insurers on exchange

The analysis by Avalere Health and the AP found that South Dakota will have two participating insurers in all 66 counties next year, the same as the Affordable Care Act's 2016 enrollment period.

Avera Health Plans and Sanford Health Plan are the insurers that will offer plans in the marketplace during the enrollment season that begins Tuesday.

About one-third of U.S. counties will have only one health marketplace insurer next year. That's more than 1,000 counties in 26 states — roughly double the number of counties in 2014, the first year of coverage through the program.