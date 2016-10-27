Tally Colombe, 41, has been pleaded not guilty to the charge. She faces up to five years in prison.

Her trial has been set for Dec. 13.

The Hunkpati Investment operation she is accused of stealing money from has as its goal to provide financial stability to individuals, families, and businesses on the Crow Creek Reservation through education, access to capital, and entrepreneurial development.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.