    Fort Thompson woman accused of stealing funds meant to help tribal members

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:14 p.m.

    FORT THOMPSON -- A Fort Thompson woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing funds belonging to an investment program on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation in central South Dakota..

    Tally Colombe, 41, has been pleaded not guilty to the charge. She faces up to five years in prison.

    Her trial has been set for Dec. 13.

    The Hunkpati Investment operation she is accused of stealing money from has as its goal to provide financial stability to  individuals, families, and businesses on the Crow Creek Reservation through education, access to capital, and entrepreneurial development.

    The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

