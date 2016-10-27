Canton man sentenced for selling stolen items on eBay

Kenneth Hunsucker was sentenced Monday for money laundering by federal judge Karen Schreier in Sioux Falls..

In his indictment, it stated that in the spring of 2013 Hunsucker opened “Canton PC Repair” and paid individuals for items he knew were stolen and also provided them with a list of items he would like to purchase. Many of the items he sold on his eBay account were stolen from merchants in the Sioux Falls area.

In the 16 months from May 2013 to September 2014 he used four different PayPal accounts and received about $120,000 from the the sale of the stolen items.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service.