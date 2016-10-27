These loans will finance infrastructure upgrades, create jobs and improve system operations for rural electric customers nationwide.

"For 80 years, rural electric utilities have provided reliable and affordable electricity to help rural communities increase productivity and build stronger economies," Vilsack said. "These loans will help them continue to do that. The utilities and cooperatives will use some of the money to finance energy efficiency projects, renewable fuel systems and smart grid technologies to increase our energy independence and improve rural electric infrastructure."

The $3.6 billion will build or improve 12,500 miles of transmission and distribution line. It includes $216 million for smart grid technologies, $35 million for renewable energy, $26 million for environmental improvements and nearly $1.8 million for energy efficiency.

The loans are being provided through the Electric Program of the Rural Utilities Service, the successor to the Rural Electrification Administration. Eighty years ago this spring, President Roosevelt signed the law that charged USDA to provide electric power to rural America. The Electric Program makes loans and loan guarantees to non-profit and cooperative associations, public bodies and other utilities.

In addition to today's announcement, since 2009, USDA has invested $38 billion in electric loans and more than $1 billion for smart grid technologies, helping build more than 185,000 miles of transmission and distribution.

Smart grid technology increases the reliability of electric power by helping utilities better manage the electric grid to improve operational efficiencies. It includes metering, substation automation, computer applications, two-way communications, geospatial information systems and other improvements.

Improvements to rural electric utility systems help to provide reliable and affordable electricity to rural customers, increasing efficiencies, reducing carbon emissions and improving the quality of life in rural areas. To read more about USDA's investments in renewable energy and the bio-based economy, visit USDA's entry on Medium.com, Powering America with a More Sustainable Energy Future.

South Dakota projects include:

• Rosebud Electric Cooperative, Inc., based in Gregory, is receiving $10.5 million to build or improve 147 miles of line, and make other system improvements. The loan amount includes $498,339 for smart grid projects.

• Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative, Inc., based in Watertown, is receiving $8.5 million to build or improve 171 miles of line, and make other system improvements. The loan amount includes $66,800 for smart grid projects.

• Sioux Valley Energy, based in Colman, is receiving $73.1 million to build or improve 687 miles of line, and make other system improvements. The loan amount includes $535,936 for smart grid projects and $200,000 for solar photovoltaic renewable projects. This project will serve South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa counties.

• Union County Electric Cooperative, based in Elk Point, is receiving $2.8 million to build or improve 28 miles of line and make other system improvements. The loan amount includes $274,783 for smart grid projects.

Thursday's announcement is part of USDA's celebration of National Cooperative Month throughout October. This year's theme is "Cooperatives Build."

Vilsack kicked off the month-long celebration with an official proclamation.