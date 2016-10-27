County won't move early voting center outside Pine Ridge
PINE RIDGE (AP) — The Oglala Lakota County Commission has decided to keep an early voting center outside the village of Pine Ridge on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
The state Democratic Party and tribal officials had asked county and state officials to consider relocating the voting site that's at the SuAnne Big Crow Center, citing in part safety concerns. The center's parking lot was the site of a deadly shooting earlier this month.
County commissioners voted unanimously this week to reject the request, after deciding there wasn't another suitable location.
County and tribal officials are working with law enforcement agencies to boost security as Election Day nears.