Rain, high grain moisture hampers some South Dakota farmers

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that high grain moisture on late-planted corn and soybeans also is slowing progress for some farmers.

The corn and soybean harvests remain behind the average pace, at 47 percent and 89 percent complete, respectively. The sunflower harvest is ahead of average, at 56 percent done.

The winter wheat crop is 82 percent emerged, well ahead of average.

Pasture and range conditions in South Dakota are rated 35 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies are 70 percent adequate to surplus.