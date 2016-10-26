South Dakota woman accused of beating daughter to death

Officials say 25-year-old Desarae Makes Him First has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child and child abuse.

Authorities allege that in October on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, Makes Him First repeatedly hit her child, causing injuries that led to her death. Court records say Makes Him First initially blamed the injuries on a fall down the stairs.

But Makes Him First allegedly later told authorities that in one instance she punched the girl repeatedly because she was angry the child had spilled milk.

Makes Him First's attorney didn't immediately return a telephone message requesting comment.