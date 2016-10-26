Lincoln County planners set wind development restrictions

The Argus Leader reports that the zoning recommendations represent a major victory for opponents of Dakota Power Community Wind's effort to create the largest industrial wind project in South Dakota.

The full County Commission must still weigh in. Readings are scheduled for Nov. 1 and Nov. 22.

Cindy Thomas, a member of We-Care SD, a group that's organized against the wind project since early 2015, says the planning commission made the right decisions on setbacks from homes and sound restrictions.

Wind development investors urged commissioners to rely on research that cites no negative impact on property values or health.