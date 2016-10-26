Foster mother pleads guilty to reduced charge in boy's death

Thirty-two-year-old Mary Beth Jennewein was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Miles Stead, who was taken off life support on Jan. 6 after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Jennewein on Tuesday pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of an infant, and prosecutors dropped the murder charge and alternate counts of manslaughter.

Jennewein still could face up to 25 years in prison. A sentencing date was not immediately set.