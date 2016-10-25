Republicans and independents out-work Democrats for voters

But the statewide totals posted as of 5 p.m. CT Tuesday by the Secretary of State office showed Republicans in the most dominant position of most current South Dakotans' lifetimes.

There were 251,649 Republicans; 170,445 Democrats; 118,046 independents and no-party affiliation; 1,603 Libertarians; 502 Constitutionalists; and 827 others.

This is the first time Republicans have topped 250,000. Independents and no-party affiliation also are the highest ever.

Democrats are at their lowest in at least 30 years.

As recently as 1978, Democrats outnumbered Republicans 193,345 to 191,766.

While Democrats gradually lost ground to Republicans, the trends greatly accelerated toward more Republicans and more independents and fewer Democrats after the 2008 elections.

In 2009 Democrats decided in a soul-rending struggle to open their June 2010 primary to independents' participation, while Republicans continued to keep their primary closed.

South Dakota Democratic Party chairwoman Ann Tornberg said last week the open-primary decision affected Democratic registration because voters could be independents and still vote in one of the primaries.

Nowhere was that more clear than in recent days. Since just last Thursday, Republicans added more than 1,400 registered voters while Democrats added more than 400.

Looking back at registration for the 2014 general election, the numbers tell some of the same story. There were 240,544 Republicans and 176,165 Democrats, while independents and no-party affiliation totaled 102,337.

So in two years Republicans gained about 11,000 and independents rose about 16,000 while Democrats slid by some 6,000.

"County parties throughout the state always do a good job of registering Republican voters at fairs and other events throughout the summer and fall," said Ryan Budmayr. He is executive director for the South Dakota Republican Party.

"I think South Dakotans see Republican policies working in our state. We balance our budget, we limit regulation, and we keep taxes low," Budmayr said.

Tornberg said the South Dakota Democratic Party and county parties across the state conducted targeted voter registration efforts in South Dakota this year.

As examples, she said the party conducted voter outreach and registration opportunities to key demographics of the party including efforts on college campuses and to New American groups including Latinos and Muslim Americans.

"Voter registration also took place at fairs and community celebrations across the state this summer, and candidates and volunteers are going door to door with voter registration forms this fall," Tornberg said.

"Presidential campaign rallies in the state also resulted in hundreds of new voters being registered as well," she said.

One development that has spread is independents overtaking one or the other of the traditional major parties in some counties.

Independents outnumber Democrats in Butte, Custer, Fall River, Meade, Pennington and Union counties. Independents outnumber Republicans in Oglala Lakota and Todd counties.

At A Glance

Here's a quick look at voter registration for the Nov. 8 elections in some of South Dakota's largest-population counties. The county numbers are through Oct. 4 and will be updated when final registrations are compiled this week. I/NPA refers to independents and no-party affiliation.

Beadle — 3,549 Democrats; 4,340 Republicans; 1,982 I/NPA.

Brookings — 5,429 Democrats; 7,369 Republicans; 4,998 I/NPA.

Brown — 8,931 Democrats; 9,844 Republicans; 3,994 I/NPA.

Codington — 5,283 Democrats; 7,463 Republicans; 3,619 I/NPA.

Hughes — 2,412 Democrats; 6,756 Republicans; 1,687 I/NPA.

Lake — 3,190 Democrats; 4,556 Republicans; 2,168 I/NPA.

Lawrence — 3,993 Democrats; 8,846 Republicans; 3,683 I/NPA.

Lincoln — 8,696 Democrats; 16,914 Republicans; 8,109 I/NPA.

Meade — 3,211 Democrats; 9,305 Republicans; 3,359 I/NPA.

Minnehaha — 38,126 Democrats; 46,202 Republicans; 27,873 I/NPA.

Oglala Lakota — 5,693 Democrats; 567 Republicans; 1,659 I/NPA.

Pennington — 14,707 Democrats; 34,359 Republicans; 17,799 I/NPA.

Union — 2,897 Democrats; 5,177 Republicans; 2,905 I/NPA.

Yankton — 4,406 Democrats; 5,945 Republicans; 3,076 I/NPA.