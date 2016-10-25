Operation RoundUp funds available for local causes

Central Electric Cooperative is now accepting applications for Operation RoundUp program funds. Operation RoundUp is a voluntary program where members' bills are rounded up each month, and the extra cents flow into a charitable fund. Funds will be granted to worthy individuals or organizations to benefit our local communities.

Funds will be awarded each December and June; the next application deadlines are Nov. 1 and May 1, 2017. The Operation RoundUp board of trustees will review the applications. Full funding guidelines, applications and a listing of the board of trustees can be found online at www.centralec.coop or by contacting Courtney Deinert at 605-996-7516 or 800-477-2892.

Applicants need not be members of Central Electric Cooperative; however, they must reside in or directly influence the Central Electric service territory.

Central Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit electric cooperative providing electric service to over 4,800 farm, residential and commercial consumer-members in Aurora, Buffalo, Brule, Davison, Hanson, Jerauld, Miner, and Sanborn counties. Touchstone Energy Cooperatives are local, active members of their communities dedicated to building our communities and improving our way of life.