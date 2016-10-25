Crash on east side of Bowdle kills 1 teen, injures another
BOWDLE (AP) — One teenager was killed and another seriously injured when their car collided with a semitrailer in Edmunds County.
The Highway Patrol says the car the two 16-year-old boys were in pulled into an intersection on state Highway 47 on the east side of Bowdle and collided with a semitrailer pulling an empty cattle trailer. The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
The driver of the car was killed and the passenger suffered what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. They weren't immediately identified.
The semi driver wasn't hurt.