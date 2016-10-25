Pine Ridge man sentenced to 14 years in 2015 slaying

Twenty-year-old Jerome Warrior pleaded guilty last July to murder in the July 12, 2015, death of Ferris Brings Plenty on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Warrior is among seven people charged in the case. Authorities allege the men killed Brings Plenty with a machete, a stick, a bat and a cinder block. Warrior admitted to kicking the victim in the head and face with his boot.

Two of the other suspects in the case, Steven Steele and Terry Goings, have each been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison. The other cases are ongoing.