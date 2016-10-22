Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    78-year-old man who died in crash in Vermillion identified

    By Associated Press Today at 11:15 a.m.

    VERMILLION (AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 78-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash on the edge of Vermillion earlier this week.

    The Highway Patrol says the victim was Vermillion resident Keith Hangman.

    Authorities says Hangman was driving a car that went through a stop sign at the intersection of state Highway 19 and the state Highway 50 bypass about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. The car collided with a semitrailer.

    The driver of the semitrailer wasn't hurt.

    Explore related topics:NewsstatevermillionCrash
    Advertisement
    randomness