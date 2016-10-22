78-year-old man who died in crash in Vermillion identified
VERMILLION (AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 78-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash on the edge of Vermillion earlier this week.
The Highway Patrol says the victim was Vermillion resident Keith Hangman.
Authorities says Hangman was driving a car that went through a stop sign at the intersection of state Highway 19 and the state Highway 50 bypass about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. The car collided with a semitrailer.
The driver of the semitrailer wasn't hurt.