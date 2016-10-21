The state Aeronautics Commission is scheduled to discuss the requests Tuesday.

The projects recently received recommendations by staff for the airport division in the state Department of Transportation.

The plan at the Rapid City airport calls for rehabilitating the general aviation apron, rehabilitating and expanding the commercial airlines apron, studying the terminal’s escalators and baggage system and studying the sanitary sewer system.

Another piece is purchasing a wheel loader for snow removal.

The total costs are estimated at $3,309,452.50. The sources would be nearly $2.8 million of federal aid plus $154,275 in state assistance and $378,234 in local support.

At the Pierre airport, a new building is sought as a center for aircraft rescue and firefighting.

It would be built northwest of the existing four-stall emergency center.

The estimated total cost for construction and other expenses is more than $2.4 million.

The funding plan calls for nearly $2.2 million in federal aid plus $121,111 of state aid and $121,111 of local support.

The Belle Fourche municipal airport would get a new fuel system with a credit card reader that would cost about $410,000 to build and about $74,000 for engineering.

Among its features would be a new fueling pad, a new pump island and two new 5,000-gallons fuel tanks.

The funding plan calls for $435,760 in federal aid plus $24,039 from the state program and $24,039 in local revenue.

Future improvements at Belle Fourche call for construction of two larger hangars in the next few years and a new taxiway to be built in 2018.