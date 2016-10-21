Judge denies new trial for Aberdeen man convicted of murder

A jury in August found 34-year-old John Hemminger guilty of premeditated murder in the January 2015 death of 26-year-old Jessica Goebel, of Aberdeen. Hemminger was sentenced to life in prison.

His attorneys appealed last month, saying their client deserved a new trial because the prosecutor had made an inappropriate statement to the jury during final arguments.

The American News reports that Judge Scott Myren denied the defense request this week, saying the prosecutor did nothing wrong.

Authorities say Goebel was stabbed 26 times at her home. She died in a Sioux Falls hospital six days later.