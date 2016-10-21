HUD accuses Rapid City landlord of discrimination

Landlord Amie Kelly faces an administrative charge of discrimination based on gender and familial status. HUD alleges that the woman and her daughter were forced to find more expensive housing.

Kelly declined to comment to the Rapid City Journal on the advice of her attorney.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing providers from denying or limiting housing to people based on gender or because they have children. Kelly's case is now before a HUD administrative law judge. It could be moved to federal district court or settled out of court.