Group nixes simulated gunfire at Halloween event in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen News reports that the Optimist Club, which holds the "Haunted Forest," is honoring a police request to nix anything that simulates gunfire.

Aberdeen Police Chief Dave McNeil says simulated firearms are a safety concern because it would be difficult to determine if there was gunfire that wasn't part of the event. McNeil says there isn't a law preventing concealed weapons at parks.

McNeil says the police department is going to have extra staff at the event and will provide additional lighting in the parking lot to keep suspicious behavior to a minimum.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday.