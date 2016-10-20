The gap between the two major political parties now is approximately 80,000 voters in South Dakota. Forty years ago, the difference typically was a few thousands.

The 2016 registration numbers compiled at the secretary of state's office through mid-Thursday showed Republicans at 250,190; Democrats at 170,006; and independents and registered voters with no-party affiliation at 118,836.

Rounding out the count: Libertarians 1,563; Constitution 501; and other 803.

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. With four days left, the numbers likely will climb higher.

This would be the first time Republicans top 250,000 registered voters. The number of independents and no-party affiliation is also at its all-time high.

Meanwhile Democrats have lost ground from just two years ago.

Registration for the 2014 general election showed Republicans 240,544; Democrats 176,165; independents and no-party affiliation 102,337; Libertarians 1,377; Constitution 594; and Americans Elect 8.

The voters who are in the category of "other" for 2016 were in the independents and no-party affiliation category in 2014.

How much have things changed since the 1970s? Democrats and Republicans were essentially in a tie back then. The 1976 registration showed Republicans at 196,841 and Democrats at 190,572.

The chairwoman for the South Dakota Democratic Party said Thursday that the difference in the rules for the two presidential primary elections affected voter registration this year.

The Democratic primary is open to independent and non-affiliated voters as well as registered Democrats, while the Republican primary allowed only registered Republicans.

That meant if a voter in South Dakota wanted to participate in the Republican primary, they had to register Republican, and if a voter wanted to participate in the Democratic primary, they could register Democratic or independent or no party affiliation, she said.

"Growth of independent voters is trending nationwide, and this is the first Democratic presidential primary since the South Dakota Democratic Party adopted an open primary in 2009," Tornberg said in an email response to a reporter's question.

"As a result of this national trend and the South Dakota Democratic Party's open primary, Democratic Party registration did not surge in the primary election because people voting in the Democratic primary could register as an independent and still vote for Democrats," she continued.

"A considerable portion of newly registered independents have voted with the Democratic Party and will likely vote for Democratic candidates in the general election, like they did in the primary," she added.

Democrats surged in 2008 amid South Dakota's June presidential primary between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. By the November general election registration was Republicans 241,528; Democrats 204,413; and independents 82,473.

For the three elections since then, Republicans bounced up and down until making a significant gain of some 10,000 this year, independents soared by more than 40,000 and Democrats fell by more than 30,000.