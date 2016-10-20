Another dead farm animal found in south central North Dakota

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association says a horse was found shot and mutilated on Wednesday. It was in the same pasture where two cows were shot and injured earlier this week, and where five other animals were killed and 30 others went missing in recent weeks.

The incidents are near the site where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline, but Stockmen's Chief Brand Inspector Stan Misek (MEE'-sehk) says there is no evidence that there is any connection.

The rancher group is offering a reward of up to $14,000 for information that helps crack the cases.