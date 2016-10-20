Search
    Missouri homicide suspect waives extradition in South Dakota

    By Associated Press Today at 8:30 a.m.

    RAPID CITY (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Missouri that authorities believe was prompted by road rage has waived extradition in South Dakota.

    Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday in Box Elder, South Dakota. He appeared in court Wednesday and said he would not fight a return to his home state to face charges.

    Taylor is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sunday death of 22-year-old Whitney Gray, also of Independence.

    Court records indicate Gray was shot from a moving vehicle while driving a van with three children inside. The children weren't hurt.

    Taylor is being held without bond while authorities in Missouri make arrangements to transport him to that state.

