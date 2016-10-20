Missouri homicide suspect waives extradition in South Dakota

Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday in Box Elder, South Dakota. He appeared in court Wednesday and said he would not fight a return to his home state to face charges.

Taylor is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sunday death of 22-year-old Whitney Gray, also of Independence.

Court records indicate Gray was shot from a moving vehicle while driving a van with three children inside. The children weren't hurt.

Taylor is being held without bond while authorities in Missouri make arrangements to transport him to that state.