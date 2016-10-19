The plan calls for contribution rates to be cut when the balance in the unemployment trust fund is at least 1.6 times what was spent on benefits in the last three recessions or the past 20 years.

Financial projections released Wednesday by the state department show total benefits paid for calendar 2016 are estimated to reach $27.6 million, while employer contributions plus interest are estimated to total $39 million.

If those hold true, the trust fund is on track to close 2016 with a balance of $110.8 million.

"Nothing shocking or new in that number," state Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman told members of the state's unemployment insurance advisory council.

Looking into 2017, projections indicate the trigger for contribution cuts would be reached June 30 if South Dakota's economy stays on its present course.

Employers would be notified in October 2017 and the reduced rates would go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The tax rates would drop one-tenth of 1 percent. That can be a lot or a little, depending on the experience for each business.

As examples, a business paying at a current rate of 0.2 percent would be reduced to 0.1 percent, while a business paying at a current rate of 9.5 percent would be reduced to 9.4 percent.

Council member Shawn Lyons, who is executive director for the South Dakota Retailers Association, asked Hultman whether she would provide legislators with a full explanation of how she arrived at the one-tenth of 1 percent reduction.

Hultman said she would.

"That's going to be a philosophical discussion," Hultman said.

The 2018 projections for the trust fund show it finishing with a balance of $123.3 million on Dec. 31, 2018. If that holds true, the reduced contribution rates would remain in effect for 2019.

The trust fund went broke during the 2008-2010 recession and South Dakota borrowed from the federal Department of Labor, as did other states. South Dakota employers paid surcharges to get the state fund out of the red.