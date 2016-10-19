Police: Road rage led to Missouri woman's shooting death
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County authorities say a 39-year-old man is charged in the fatal shooting of an Independence woman that was apparently prompted by road rage.
County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday that Christopher Taylor of Independence was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death Sunday of 22-year-old Whitney Gray. Taylor was arrested early Tuesday in Box Elder, South Dakota.
Court records indicate Gray was shot from a moving vehicle while driving a van with three children inside. Witnesses told police a white van was following Gray's vehicle closely and tried to pass her, nearly causing an accident. A liquid was thrown from Gray's vehicle onto Taylor's vehicle and then a loud "pop" was heard.
The three children in the van weren't hurt.