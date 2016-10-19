Police: Road rage led to Missouri woman's shooting death

County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday that Christopher Taylor of Independence was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death Sunday of 22-year-old Whitney Gray. Taylor was arrested early Tuesday in Box Elder, South Dakota.

Court records indicate Gray was shot from a moving vehicle while driving a van with three children inside. Witnesses told police a white van was following Gray's vehicle closely and tried to pass her, nearly causing an accident. A liquid was thrown from Gray's vehicle onto Taylor's vehicle and then a loud "pop" was heard.

The three children in the van weren't hurt.