Oglala Sioux look to boost safety after string of homicides

Tribal authorities tell the Rapid City Journal that several unidentified assailants killed Vinnie Brewer Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the SuAnn Big Crow Center Boys and Girls Club.

Neither the tribe nor the FBI has released details. Police are creating an anonymous hotline for people to call with information on Brewer's killing or on other recent reservation homicides.

Tribal officials have asked the Bureau of Indian Affairs to send more officers to the reservation on a temporary basis, and the tribe's police department is looking to add 20 more officers. A drug task force also might be created.