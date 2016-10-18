Search
    Motorcyclist dies from injuries after hitting deer

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:56 p.m.
    MINA – An Ipswich man has died of injuries sustained in an Oct. 2, 2016 motorcycle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 12 in far northern South Dakota near Aberdeen.

    Leslie Linderman, 52, died Sunday, Oct. 16.

    Linderman was driving a Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 on U.S. Highway 12 four miles west of Mina when his motorcycle hit a deer. Linderman, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was first airlifted to an Aberdeen hospital and then to a Sioux Falls hospital.

    The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate. Other agencies responding to the scene were Edmunds County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ipswich Ambulance, Ipswich Fire Department and Care Flight.

