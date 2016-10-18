Motorcyclist dies from injuries after hitting deer

Leslie Linderman, 52, died Sunday, Oct. 16.

Linderman was driving a Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 on U.S. Highway 12 four miles west of Mina when his motorcycle hit a deer. Linderman, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was first airlifted to an Aberdeen hospital and then to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate. Other agencies responding to the scene were Edmunds County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ipswich Ambulance, Ipswich Fire Department and Care Flight.