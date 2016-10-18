Jackley also refuted previous reports that he didn't attempt to influence the legislation during the 2015 session when it passed.

Jackley's comments came during an appearance Tuesday before the Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee.

The Legislature's official minutes show that neither he nor his staff appeared on three occasions when the original measure or the follow-up legislation came up for committee hearings in 2015.

But he said Tuesday, in response to a comment from Rep. Julie Bartling, D-Gregory, that he had contacted "the leadership" in 2015.

He didn't provide further details in his response but he did later to a reporter.

Jackley said in an email that an assistant attorney general handled communications with legislative leadership. He said he and five assistant attorneys general worked on the legislation at some level.

"It is true that we did not testify on 1023/1064, because it was not our sponsored legislation and it was made clear our help was no longer needed," he wrote.

Jackley also released a copy of his April 18, 2016, letter to legislators thanking them for their support on various issues and seeking their help on vehicular homicide and conflict of interest.

One of his criticisms of the 2015 conflict of interest legislation that covers state government employees was the penalty. He said it should be a felony. It currently is a misdemeanor.

That change is one of three points Jackley addressed in his letter to legislators.

He wants the words "direct" and "knowing" added to the law regarding conflicts of interest for persons overseeing state contracts and monies.

"It should be very specific," he told legislators Tuesday.

Jackley also wants to require that discovery of theft, fraud and direct conflicts of interest be reported to his office. The law currently allows that information to be reported to the state auditor general, who is employed by the Legislature, or the attorney general.

His third point is violations involving "more serious conduct" or "significant amounts of money" should be punishable as felonies eligible for prison sentences rather than misdemeanors or with presumptive probation.

The 2015 legislation came from legislators on GOAC. A second law passed during the 2016 session affecting members of boards, authorities and commissions also came from GOAC.

The prime sponsor in both instances was Rep. G. Mark Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls.

Mickelson and Jackley have been raising money to pay for campaigns in 2018 for the Republican nomination for governor.

Jackley and his staff also didn't testify on either side at the committee hearings for the 2016 legislation.