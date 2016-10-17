North Dakota teen accidentally shot in the thigh by brother

The accidental shooting happened about 1:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said. A father and his 9-year-old son were shooting pigeons in the basement of an old property.

The 9-year-old accidentally shot through the basement with .22, hitting his 13-year-old brother in the thigh.

The teen was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo and later released.

The case remains under investigation.