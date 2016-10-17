Governor intends to offer the buffer-strip tax break

Gov. Dennis Daugaard, a Republican, had vetoed the same concept at the end of the 2016 session.

The original measure came from Sen. Jim Peterson, D-Revillo. His supporters in the House of Representatives couldn’t muster the two-thirds majority needed to override the March veto.

Peterson’s legislation called for tax breaks on buffer strips up to 50 feet wide. Daugaard’s legislation would offer tax breaks on wider strips up to 120 feet.

The announcement of Daugaard's formal intent came during a meeting Monday of the Legislature’s task force on agricultural land assessment implementation and oversight. Peterson is chairman for the task force this year and is retiring from the Legislature for a second time.

Peterson wanted less dirt, chemicals and manure flowing from farm fields and livestock pastures into the Big Sioux River and other waterways throughout South Dakota.

He praised Daugaard on Monday for taking up the cause.

“I think the governor’s version is a better version than the one I wrote,” Peterson told the task force.

Michael Houdyshell, director for the state division of property taxes and special taxes, said the program could be applied to as many as 343,000 acres of land. He said it would have an estimated statewide impact of possibly $1.2 million on local tax revenues.

“It’s relatively small in the grand scheme of things,” Houdyshell said.

The governor’s intent it to offer the bill as part of his legislative package rather than route it through the task force, according to Houdyshell.

“We think the bill is in a really good spot,” he said. “We think it is a better product.”

Peterson spoke with appreciation for the administration’s willingness to preview the bill for the task force, whose members include legislators, county assessors and agricultural producers.

“I think it was really great you brought this to this committee,” Peterson told Houdyshell, adding there is now time to vet the legislation. The 2017 session opens in three months.

Rancher Lyle Perman, a task force member from Lowry, suggested the tax effect wouldn’t be as great as what had been estimated.

Perman said he likes the legislation because it keeps discussion of grassland in the forefront but he doesn’t foresee landowners planting new buffer strips in Walworth County.

“I don’t think the incentive is great enough,” he said. He said nobody was going to build a fence and keep cattle out just for a tax savings of two dollars per acre. “It’s because they have a conservation ethic,” Perman said.

Other task force members reflected the diversity of South Dakota’s agriculture in their opinions about the incentive.

Sen. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, said the buffer strip incentive was a “very positive” idea in Brookings County. He said keeping pesticides farther away from the Big Sioux River “makes a huge difference.”

Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, is a rancher and ranch supply businessman. He said the bill would have “almost no effect” for the majority of agriculture producers in western South Dakota.

Another task force member, Kirk Chaffee, who is Meade County’s director of equalization, said even the additional 70 feet of width offered in the Daugaard version wouldn’t be sufficiently attractive in western counties.

“This is a classic example: The juice is not worth the squeeze,” Chaffee said.

Perman agreed with Cammack that management choices would affect whether pastures could qualify. Perman suggested finding a way for ranchers short on rain to generate credit toward another year.

“You have to allow some flexibility for management,” Perman said.

The task force agreed to introduce a separate piece of legislation in 2017 that would further refine the definition of agricultural land for tax purposes.

That measure also came from Houdyshell and the Daugaard administration.

Legislation known as SB 3 that won approval in the 2016 legislative session established a two-part test for land to be taxed at the agricultural rate.

The land needed to have been used for agricultural production during at least three of the past five years and needed to have generated income of at least $2,500 annually from agricultural use.

The new proposal would allow either requirement to be met rather than both.

“We just think this is cleaner,” Houdyshell said.

The proposal also would eliminate the minimum requirement of 20 acres so long as the principal use was agricultural.

Task force member Trevor Cramer, the Faulk County director of equalization, asked for the definition of principal use.

Houdyshell said it would be “a local decision” rather than state law.

“It’s a good question and it’s an area that’s difficult to come up with a good definition,” Houdyshell said. “It is an subjective thing and I don’t know how you would objectively define it in statute.”

The local assessor and the county commissioners would make the decision, he told Cramer.

The task force voted 13-1 to offer those changes. Cramer cast the nay. Carrying the legislation would be Rep. Lee Qualm, R-Platte, in the House and Cammack in the Senate.