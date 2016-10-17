'Democracy Now' reporter to plead not guilty to riot charge

Prosecutor Ladd Erickson dismissed a criminal trespass charge against Goodman on Friday. Defense attorney Tom Dickson said Monday that Erickson told him prosecutors plan to charge her with engaging in riot. The charge hasn't been filed.

Dickson says Goodman will plead not guilty and post bond in court Monday afternoon.

Goodman reported on a clash between protesters and pipeline security at a construction site Sept. 3. Dickson maintains Goodman was doing her job. Erickson has said Goodman went beyond reporting by yelling at security guards.

Opponents worry the pipeline will contaminate water supply and destroy cultural artifacts.