Authorities identify victim of Faulkton County minivan crash
FAULKTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a Gettysburg man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Faulk County over the weekend.
The Highway Patrol says 72-year-old David Yecha lost control of his minivan on U.S. Highway 212, and the vehicle rolled in the ditch.
The crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 10 miles west of Faulkton. Yecha was taken to a medical center in the town and later died of his injuries. He was traveling alone.