Missing, dead livestock cases investigated in Sioux County
CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Stockmen's Association is offering a reward of up to $14,000 for information that helps crack cases of missing and dead livestock in Sioux County.
The rancher group says in one instance, three dead bison were found. The other case involves a dead saddle horse, four dead cows and more than 30 missing cattle. Both cases happened near Cannon Ball.
The Stockmen's Association is working with law enforcement on the investigation, and advising ranchers in the area to monitor their herds and report any suspicious activity.