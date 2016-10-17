Horses found at troubled SD sanctuary showing improvement

The Dewey County Sheriff's office posted a statement on Facebook Thursday, saying vets had counted 810 horses at the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros ranch near Lantry. That's much more than the 650 horses originally estimated.

The Argus Leader reports 25 horses were marked as needing special care and one elderly horse was marked for euthanization.

The ranch is under investigation after a former employee reported more than 30 horses had died since June. Society President Karen Sussman said the horses "did not die of intentional neglect."

Last week a judge ordered two county governments to take control of the horses.