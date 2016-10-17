Lawyers seek to move school shooting case to juvenile court

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the attorneys say two experts appointed by the courts to evaluate the 17-year-old Harrisburg High School student determined that he suffered from a "significant" untreated mental illness at the time of the shooting on Sept. 30, 2015.

They also say in court filings that before the shooting the youth had no history of violence or criminal activity.

Authorities say the boy, who was a recent transfer to the school, drew a gun during a struggle with Principal Kevin Lein, who was shot in the arm. School officials have said the shooting was sparked by a disciplinary action.