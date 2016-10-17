Ex-teacher's aide gets 6 months for exploiting student

Michelle Felkey admitted to sending naked pictures of herself to the boy and arranging to pick him up for sex, although their meeting fell through.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Judge Jane Pfeifle reprimanded the defendant Friday for blaming everyone but herself for her crime.

The divorced mother of three told police she is not a pedophile but was simply lonely due to a tumultuous romantic relationship.

Felkey had earlier pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries up to two years in prison. A more serious felony, solicitation of a minor, and another misdemeanor charge were dismissed in her plea deal.