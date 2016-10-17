Attempt to overthrow Trump a coincidence

Somehow, within five minutes of one another on a Saturday morning, Gov. Dennis Daugaard and then U.S. Sen. John Thune called publicly for Donald Trump to step aside.

They did it on Twitter.

Twitter is one of the most instantaneous and therefore one of the most dangerous of forums in the world of digital social media.

Daugaard's tweet was at 11:46 a.m. Daugaard said, "Enough is enough. Trump should withdraw in favor of Governor Mike Pence. This election is too important."

Thune's tweet came at 11:51 a.m. Thune said, "Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately."

Trump has 12.4 million followers on Twitter. However, he follows just 41 other Twitter users.

But obviously he has people who follow everything for his campaign.

Because 10 minutes later, at 10:01 a.m., Trump fired back at Daugaard.

Trump said, "Is anyone keeping track of how many GOPers disendorsed & demanded I drop out? IT'S A TOTAL DISASTER!"

In the meantime, Lt. Gov. Matt Michels saw the Daugaard tweet and re-tweeted it. Eight minutes after Trump's blast, Michels took a Twitter shot at Trump too.

Michels said at 12:09 p.m., "Time is NOW! Trump must step aside for Pence...for our party and country."

Here's what made those 23 minutes potentially so significant.

Daugaard and Michels, as two of the three Republican electors who would cast South Dakota's Electoral College votes, had bailed on the Republican presidential nominee.

The revelation of the Trump sexual-comments videotape from 2005 sparked the coup d'tweets.

Daugaard and his chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, who is married to one of the Daugaards' daughters, had been at a wedding in Sioux Falls on Friday night. They chose to wait until Saturday morning to issue a comment about the tape.

On Saturday the governor and his wife went to a funeral in Worthington, Minnesota. Venhuizen and his wife took their children to the Sioux Falls zoo. From those spots, they crafted the Daugaard statement.

Venhuizen contacted Jon Lauck, a top aide to Thune, so Thune would know what was coming.

Thune was in Vermillion to walk in the University of South Dakota's homecoming parade.

Thune had read the Trump-tape story on Friday and showed it to his wife and one of their daughters. Trump's comments repulsed them.

Thune thought about writing in Daugaard's name for president. Write-ins aren't allowed in South Dakota.

So Thune checked on the possibility of replacing Trump as the candidate. On Saturday, after the parade, Thune prepared to send his tweet. That's when Venhuizen called Lauck.

Daugaard proceeded with his tweet. Thune went ahead with his tweet.

Meanwhile, Venhuizen alerted the governor's staff including Michels.

Trump of course didn't step aside.

On Tuesday, with no way to replace Trump on South Dakota's election ballot, Daugaard and Michels said they would cast their Electoral College votes for Trump if he won in South Dakota.

That's because, for them, no matter what, Donald Trump still wasn't Hillary Clinton.

And that sums up this election, for both sides.