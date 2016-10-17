Advisory group helps Krebs on campaign finance reforms

Currently officeholders and candidates can continue using their existing campaign finance committees while receiving and spending money to campaign for another office.

The change under discussion would mean a legislator seeking election to a seat in the other chamber would need to file two sets of reports: One for the seat held by the legislator and another for the seat the legislator seeks.

Likewise, a legislator seeking election to statewide office would need to file a finance report for the current seat held and a separate finance report for the statewide office sought.

For a statewide elected official seeking election to another statewide office, the official would need to file for the current seat and a separate report for the seat sought.

State law that now is in effect sets different limits on contributions to legislative candidates and statewide candidates.

State law also sets different limits for contributions to political action committees, which a candidate can use in addition to the candidate's committee.

What has happened in the past two years is several candidates planning to run for governor in the 2018 election created political action committees so they could receive additional contributions beyond what state law allowed for their legislative or statewide office committees.

The political action committee would remain an option under the change being considered by the advisory group.

The advisory group met Friday for the second time. Secretary of State Shantel Krebs formed the panel to review situations that face candidates and committees.

Allowing businesses to contribute directly to candidate committees is another major change that appears likely to be recommended.

Currently, businesses contribute to political action committees, a practice that is legal, and the PAC then contributes to the candidate.

The advisory group doesn't see a need to prohibit businesses from continuing to contribute to PACs. There are campaign contributors throughout South Dakota who give directly to candidates and also to PACs that support the same candidates.

The question when a candidate needs to file a campaign finance report also has come up. The advisory group seems ready to recommend increasing the trigger amount to $1,000 received. The current trigger is $500 received.

Participants in the discussions Friday were lobbyist Justin Smith, of Sioux Falls, a Republican; Rep. Julie Bartling, D-Gregory; Rep. Mary Duvall, R-Pierre; Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark; Sen. Scott Parsley, D-Madison; Linda Lea Viken, of Rapid City, a Democratic member of the state Board of Elections; Tony Venhuizen, of Pierre, a Republican and chief of staff for Gov. Dennis Daugaard; and various secretary of state office including Krebs.