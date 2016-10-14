State board rejects Ferebee challenges on sewage systems

Ferebee is a Pennington County Commission member. He wanted the state board to issue declaratory rulings against the county and Rapid City.

Opposing his petitions were the Pennington County Commission, the municipalities of Rapid City and Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners and the South Dakota Municipal League.

Kenneth Jasper, a lawyer for Ferebee, asked for a continuance so he could prepare a brief arguing the board shouldn’t treat Ferebee’s petition for a declaratory ruling as a contested case.

“The city and the county have tried to set you off chasing a red herring,” Jasper told the board.

The board voted 6-0 to deny the continuance motion.

Pennington County’s lawyer Kinsley Groote asked for the petition to be dismissed. She said Ferebee failed to submit a factual situation as the basis for his petitions. She further argued pre-emption should be argued in court rather than before this board.

Matt Naasz, the lawyer for the board, agreed Ferebee didn’t submit a factual basis.

Ferebee wanted to introduce evidence to provide the factual basis. Board member Rodney Freeman of Huron said that wouldn’t be fair because the other parties in the case didn’t have time to prepare for whatever that evidence might be.

“They’re being caught absolutely blind-sided,” Freeman said.

He asked the board go into executive session to consult with its lawyer. Ten minutes later they returned and without any discussion voted 6-0 to dismiss Ferebee’s petitions.

“There will be no ruling. We dismissed it,” chairman Jim Hutmacher of Oacoma said.