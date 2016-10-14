The Legislature will consider the proposals in the 2017 session that opens in January. The recommendations reflect legal issues that arose during the past year.

Circuit Judge Mark Barnett and state Attorney General Marty Jackley made some of the suggestions.

“I think we encountered about every situation possible this year,” Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said.

There are 10 constitutional amendments, initiatives and referred laws on the statewide ballot in this year’s Nov. 8 general election.

The secretary of state office decides whether petitions for statewide candidates and statewide ballot measures have sufficient valid signatures.

For elections starting in 2017 Krebs wants to eliminate the pro and con statements from the opposing sides on ballot measures because there isn’t any control of accuracy.

“Sometimes they have the possibility to be misleading,” board member Drew Duncan of Sioux Falls said.

Krebs would continue to provide the attorney general’s explanation regarding the meaning of a yes or no vote and would provide contact information if available.

The vote was 5-1 for eliminating the pro and con statements. Board member Linda Lea Viken of Rapid City agreed statements could be erroneous but voted against the change.

Viken said groups short on financial resources would be at a greater disadvantage without pro and con statements.

Krebs said her staff has “run ragged” trying to get statements.

Kea Warne, the deputy secretary of state for elections, said petition challenges for some of the 2016 ballot measures were complicated.

Warne said three random samples had to be run on the medical marijuana petitions that were found to be short of signatures.

The marijuana initiative’s supporters challenged Krebs’ decision and lost in state circuit court.

Judge Barnett suggested state law should list types of petition information that can’t be challenged to the secretary of state office. Krebs said the judge observed that challenges otherwise could be almost infinite.

Those items still could be challenged in state court.

Another proposed change would prohibit the same person or group filing multiple challenges to the secretary of state’s decision on a petition. It wouldn’t prohibit challenges in state court.

Board member Mitch LaFleur of Rapid City said he would prefer the law make clear what could be challenged rather than what can’t be.

“I understand what you guys are fighting. I understand that battle,” LaFleur told Krebs and Warne.

Warne said LaFleur’s approach would be difficult to cover everything. She said “about 20” laws would need to be amended if they took his route.

The board delayed action on those items so the proposed language could be developed further. “It’s got to be something very clear,” Krebs said.

“I’m willing to listen and look at anything,” LaFleur said.

“Me too,” Duncan said.

Krebs and Warne want a new law that wouldn’t allow the public release of petitions for inspection before the secretary of state office completes its review.

Krebs said the rival sides in the payday-lender fight were “hounding on our doors” for information before the office finished its reviews of those petitions.

The random sample process looks at 5 percent of the lines on a petition sheet. One of the changes suggested by the attorney general would prohibit challenges to the signatures and petition sheets that weren’t part of the 5 percent sample.

The board also supported banning signature-based pay for petition circulators hired for establishing a new political party. Production bonuses and minimum levels of performance could be used. Those mirror the requirements on ballot measures.

Another recommended change would help smaller political parties remain viable.

Current law requires a political party to field a candidate for governor and have the candidate receive at least 2.5 percent of the vote. The change would allow any statewide candidate for the party who receives 2.5 percent to keep the party qualified.

The board discussed 25 sets of possible changes. The meeting lasted more than four and one-half hours with one five-minute bathroom break.

“I want to thank you for allowing this because in past fiefdoms I had trouble with input on legislation,” Viken told Krebs.