Missing Rapid City minimum-security inmate apprehended
RAPID CITY (AP) — Authorities have apprehended a minimum-security state prison inmate in Rapid City who had been placed on escape status.
Corrections officials say 43-year-old Sam Quiver was allowed to leave the Rapid City Community Work Center on Thursday to search for a work release job, and he failed to return. He was apprehended in the city Thursday night.
Quiver was sentenced in April to five years in prison for a burglary conviction in Bennett County.