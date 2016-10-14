Search
    Missing Rapid City minimum-security inmate apprehended

    By Associated Press Today at 11:18 a.m.

    RAPID CITY (AP) — Authorities have apprehended a minimum-security state prison inmate in Rapid City who had been placed on escape status.

    Corrections officials say 43-year-old Sam Quiver was allowed to leave the Rapid City Community Work Center on Thursday to search for a work release job, and he failed to return. He was apprehended in the city Thursday night.

    Quiver was sentenced in April to five years in prison for a burglary conviction in Bennett County.

