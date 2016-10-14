Bond reduced for doctor accused of human trafficking

The bond for 36-year-old Jonathan Cohen was set at $500,000 on Thursday. He has been charged with human trafficking.

Authorities say Cohen had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl he met through an online dating site. Police say the victim traveled to South Dakota from Georgia, including once this month.

Authorities in court on Thursday said Cohen has engaged in similar contact with other minors, including a teenager from Iowa.

Cohen's attorney, Mike Butler, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment on the case. Butler argued in court last week that the victim misrepresented her age.

The South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners says Cohen has voluntarily agreed to refrain from practicing medicine. The board says Cohen's license is under investigation.