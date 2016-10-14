Police: Man abducted, assaulted teen walking from school

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens says Jason Marquis Becker, of Sioux Falls, has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges.

Clemens says the 15-year-old girl was walking from a Sioux Falls high school to a friend's house Wednesday afternoon when Becker offered her a ride. Clemens says the teen declined, but Becker followed her, and eventually, got out of his vehicle and grabbed her.

Clemens says Becker took the teen to his apartment and sexually assaulted her. Clemens says the teen escaped when Becker left the apartment.

Becker is at the Minnehaha County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear Thursday if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.