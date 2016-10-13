Lucas Paul Evans, 29, was sentenced to 94 months in custody, four years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine and a special assessment of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Evans was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 19. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dstribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on July 19.

Prior to sentencing, Evans admitted to distributing more than 396 grams of methamphetamine in and around the Crow Creek Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Evans admitted making 13 trips from Fort Thompson to Utah to obtain methamphetamine for distribution in South Dakota, each time bringing back an ounce of methamphetamine.

He purchased each ounce for $800, and would sell it in South Dakota for $300-$350 per 3.54 grams, or for more than $8,400 an ounce. Evans stated that he primarily distributed to two individuals on the reservation and estimated he earned $3,000 per month while distributing drugs. Other interviews conducted by law enforcement corroborated Evans’ admissions.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney SaraBeth Donovan prosecuted the case.

Evans was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.