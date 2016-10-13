Search
    First confirmed flu cases of season reported in South Dakota

    By Associated Press Today at 12:06 p.m.

    PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota has its first confirmed cases of the flu this season.

    The state Health Department says a case of influenza A was confirmed in a Pennington County resident who is in his or her 20s.

    The first influenza hospitalization was reported in a Potter County resident in same age group. The person was confirmed with influenza B.

    The department is urging state residents to get a flu shot. Last year, about 57 percent of South Dakotans got a flu vaccine, the highest vaccination rate in the nation for the third straight year.

