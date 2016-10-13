Authorities probe meth incident at state mental hospital
YANKTON (AP) — Authorities in Yankton say they're investigating an incident in which methamphetamine was brought into the state mental health hospital.
Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis tells the Argus Leader that authorities received a call from the Human Services Center on Tuesday afternoon about a patient who had been using meth.
Vlahakis says the report is being investigated. The state Department of Social Services, which oversees the hospital, declined to comment.