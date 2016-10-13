Officials resolve dispute over Goat Island in Missouri River

South Dakota officials said Wednesday that the National Park Service will manage Goat Island as part of the Missouri National Recreational River.

Federal authorities and both states entered into a settlement agreement to resolve the dispute. The ownership of the 500-acre strip of land had been contested since 1999.

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says the island has been "no man's land" for too long. He says taking care of the island is long overdue.

Officials say the Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service plan to coordinate with Nebraska and South Dakota about the development of future conditions.